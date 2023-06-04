 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

During a performance at the 2023 NorthSide Festival in Denmark, Matty Healy, rumored boyfriend of Taylor Swift, kissed a male security guard while singing the track "Robbers" with his band, The 1975.

Healy, known for his onstage antics, spotted the guard standing near the stage and proceeded to go down and plant a kiss on him. The crowd cheered as Healy showed his affection, holding a bottle of champagne during the performance.

This is not the first time the singer has kissed concertgoers while performing "Robbers."

According to an attendee of the festival, Healy started the show wearing an eyepatch over his right eye but later removed it. He also gave a speech during the concert about vulgarity and mentioned his heroes, George Carlin, Lenny Bruce, and Bill Hicks.

Healy has been linked to Taylor Swift since their first meeting in 2014. He was previously in relationships with singers Halsey and FKA Twigs, and he ended his relationship with the latter in 2022. Swift recently ended her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn in April.

While Healy and Swift have denied relationship rumors in the past, a source confirmed last month that they are seeing each other and are excited about their relationship. Both artists have remained quiet about their alleged romance.

