Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Keke Palmer serenades fans with impromptu cover of Taylor Swift's 'Our Song'

Keke Palmer, an American singer-songwriter and music producer, showed her love for Taylor Swift by covering one of her favorite Swift songs in a video for W Magazine.

In the clip shared on Instagram and TikTok, Palmer sang a snippet of the chorus from "Our Song," a classic from Swift's debut era.

The song was released as a single in 2007 and appeared on Taylor Swift's self-titled first album in 2006. Palmer's impromptu cover of the chorus earned her praise from fans, with many suggesting she should record a full cover due to her nice voice.

Followers on Instagram recognized Palmer as an icon and appreciated her love for Swift's music. On TikTok, comments referred to her as a "yeehaw swiftie" and expressed excitement about the upcoming "Taylor's Version" re-recording of Swift's debut album.

Earlier in the week, Swift herself praised a video of Palmer enjoying her song "Karma" and expressed her love for Palmer.

“It’s always going to be miss Swift’s lyricism for me,” Palmer wrote.

“Omg I love u so much,” said Taylor Swift who is in the midst of her Eras Tour.

