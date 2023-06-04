 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
'Life On Mars' creators axe sequel plans

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

TV series Life on Mars was one of BBC’s most popular dramas when it was first released nearly 15 years ago.

Fans of the series will however be disappointed to learn that the highly-waited revival of the series Lazarus is no longer being produced.

The new development was shared by the show’s creators Matthew Graham and Ashley Pharoah on social media on Saturday.

“It is with a heavy heart that the creators of #LifeOnMars have confirmed that the highly anticipated revival show, #Lazarus, will no longer be moving forward,” the official account of the show tweeted.

“Many thanks to Matthew Graham & Ashley Pharoah for these past 3 years in your efforts to reunite Sam Tyler & Gene Hunt”

The original Life on Mars developed by Kudos was aired for two seasons on BBC. The show follows policeman DI Sam Tyler (John Simm) who after an accident recovers in a different timezone; 1970s Manchester.

The show garnered praise for its blend of mystery, science fiction and police procedural. Life on Mars also won the International Emmy Award for Best Series twice.

Earlier the creators had announced: 

"Don't despair Gene Genie fans! We may still learn of Sam Tyler's return and how it would've brought together #LifeOnMars and #AshesToAshes! If #Lazarus is turned into a book, it will be epic and a number one best seller! #TheGuvsNotDone"

