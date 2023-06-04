 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Jeremy Clarkson passionately defends former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

He gave the example of several major stars including the 83-year-old Al-Pacino who is expecting a baby
English media personality Jeremy Clarkson took to defending his former ITV colleague Phillip Schofield amidst his infidelity scandal. He claimed that Schofield had done nothing wrong and is being blamed for “exactly what he says he was - gay.”

He argued that the criticism being directed towards Schofield for the nearly 30 year age gap between him and his young lover is not directed with the same intensity at straight male stars.

He gave the example of several major stars including the 83-year-old Al-Pacino who is expecting a baby with his 29-year-old girlfriend as well as 79-year-old Robert DeNiro who is a new father once more. He also pointed to American actor Leonardo DiCaprio who frequently dates women half his age and currently has a 27 year age gap with his girlfriend.

He wrote in The Sunday Times, “Phil is no longer the genial host of some morning-time televisual cappuccino froth. According to the people's court of social media, he's like his brother, a nonce. Actually, he's worse than that: he's a queue-jumping nonce. And we don't want to see his disgusting face ever again.”

