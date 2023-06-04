 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Web Desk

Will Mark Hamill return as Luke Skywalker? Find Out

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Mark Hamill first played the iconic character of Luke Skywalker in the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope
Mark Hamill recently spoke with CBS Sunday Morning and conveyed his gratitude for the happiness that Luke Skywalker’s character brought to Star Wars fans, adding that he's ready to say farewell to the iconic character. 

In his interview with Tracy Smith, the former Star Wars actor explained that his intention was never to become an icon, but rather to work as an actor.

"I mean, the truth of the matter is, I never really expected to be remembered for anything," Hamill said. "I just wanted to make a living doing what I liked. And I thought, 'Well, it could be worse. I could be, like, known as being the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler, you know?' At least Luke is an admirable fellow!"

Mark Hamill portrayed the character of Luke Skywalker for the first time in the 1977 film Star Wars: A New Hope and most recently in The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Although he believes in the philosophy of "never say never," the actor has made it clear that he is prepared to retire from his role as Luke Skywalker permanently.

"I just don't see any reason to," he said of portraying Luke again, "Let me put it that way: I mean, they have so many stories to tell, they don't need Luke anymore. I had my time, and that's good. But that's enough."

Mark Hamill is currently featured in the movie The Machine, which stars Bert Kreischer as the lead and Hamill as the father of a fictionalized version of Kreischer. 

