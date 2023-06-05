 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the affair that ended his marriage

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the affair that ended his marriage
Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the affair that ended his marriage

Action superstar and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger has opened up about his past relationship with a housekeeper in the upcoming Netflix documentary titled, Arnold.

Recalling the moment he told his now ex-wife, Maria Shriver, of his 1996 infidelity and fathering a love child.

The Terminator actor, 75, notably had an affair with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena, and she gave birth to their son, Joseph Baena, 25, in 1997.

During a marriage counseling session in 2011, the counsellor had stated at the time, 'Today Maria wants to be very specific about something,' he reveals. 'She wants to know if you're the father of Joseph.'

The former governor of California expressed, 'I thought my heart stopped. And then I told the truth. "Yes, Maria. Joseph is my son." She was obviously crushed by that.'

Secret affair: Arnold had an illicit relationship with the familys housekeeper, Mildred Baena, and she gave birth to their son, Joseph Baena in 1997.
Secret affair: Arnold had an illicit relationship with the family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena, and she gave birth to their son, Joseph Baena in 1997.

The American and Austrian actor explained that at first, both himself and Mildred assumed the child was her husband Rogelio's, and she continued to work for the Schwarzenegger family. 'In the beginning I really didn’t know, but the older he got, the more it became clear to me.'

The actor first crossed paths with Maria, the niece of the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, at a tennis match in August 1977. The two became engaged after Arnold popped the big question to Shriver in his home country of Austria in 1985.

Throughout the course of their 25-year marriage, the pair welcomed daughters Katherine, 33, and Christina, 31, as well as sons, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25, who was born mere days before his other son, Joseph, was born.

The housekeeper retired in 2011, the same year that Maria ended her relationship with Arnold, prompting their separation. She filed for divorce in July 2011, which wasn't officially finalized until 10 years later in 2021. 

More From Entertainment:

Lily-Rose Depp shares excitement ahead of ‘The Idol’ premiere video

Lily-Rose Depp shares excitement ahead of ‘The Idol’ premiere
Angelina Jolie wants to adopt another child years after Brad Pitt divorce? video

Angelina Jolie wants to adopt another child years after Brad Pitt divorce?
Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the affair that ended his marriage

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the affair that ended his marriage
Britney Spears makes changes in memoir amid concerns from her A-list exes

Britney Spears makes changes in memoir amid concerns from her A-list exes
Victoria Beckham rebuilds relationship with Nicola Peltz with loved-up Instagram snaps

Victoria Beckham rebuilds relationship with Nicola Peltz with loved-up Instagram snaps

Disney president reveals ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in development

Disney president reveals ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is in development
Alec Guinness once aired 'regret' to his 'Star Wars' work

Alec Guinness once aired 'regret' to his 'Star Wars' work
Channing Tatum on setting boundaries with his daughter as single father

Channing Tatum on setting boundaries with his daughter as single father

Kanye West & Ice Cube friends again after blame games

Kanye West & Ice Cube friends again after blame games
Margot Robbie gets honest about 'early career' insecurities

Margot Robbie gets honest about 'early career' insecurities
Jeremy Strong believes AI cannot beat 'Succession' script

Jeremy Strong believes AI cannot beat 'Succession' script
Leigh-Anne Pinnock marries footballer Andre Gray in Jamaica: Report

Leigh-Anne Pinnock marries footballer Andre Gray in Jamaica: Report
Tyler James William slams sexuality speculations on Insta

Tyler James William slams sexuality speculations on Insta
Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright misses 'Vanderpump Rules'

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright misses 'Vanderpump Rules'

Andy Cohen's daughter adds to NY 'first few' surrogate babies

Andy Cohen's daughter adds to NY 'first few' surrogate babies
Amanda Seyfried talks about working with husband in 'The Crowded Room' video

Amanda Seyfried talks about working with husband in 'The Crowded Room'
Jonah Hauer-King ended up 'Hulk' for 'Little Mermaid'

Jonah Hauer-King ended up 'Hulk' for 'Little Mermaid'

Brian Cox has yet to watch explosive 'Succession' finale

Brian Cox has yet to watch explosive 'Succession' finale

'The Last of Us' may not 'resume' after season 2

'The Last of Us' may not 'resume' after season 2
Kim Kardashian admits she sings Kanye West' songs with kids: ‘He’s the best!'

Kim Kardashian admits she sings Kanye West' songs with kids: ‘He’s the best!'
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Matty Healy sparks reactions with stunt during concert

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Matty Healy sparks reactions with stunt during concert