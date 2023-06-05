 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie wants to adopt another child years after Brad Pitt divorce?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

File Footage 

Angelina Jolie reportedly looking to expand her family as she wants to adopt a baby years after parting ways from Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt.

The Eternals star may adopt a child from Jamaica after previously adopting three of her six kids from Cambodia, Vietnam, and Ethiopia.

Speaking to New Idea Magazine, an insider said that Jolie feels that adopting a kid is way better than “dating a man.”

Adding fuel to speculations, the actor was seen flying to the Caribbean island nation where she had to attend a literary festival.

However, an insider claim that there was an ulterior motive behind her visit. "Angelina has been talking about adopting another child for over a year now," the source said.

Angelina Jolie is mother to three adopted kids, Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18, and three biological children, Shiloh, 17, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 14, with ex Brad Pitt.

The source said that now that her eldest kids are off to college and the other three will soon be reaching that age, Jolie feels she needs another kid to fill that space.

"With Maddox and Pax off doing their own thing and Zahara away at college in Atlanta, she's really suffering from empty-nest syndrome,” the insider said.

As for all her kids, the source said when she conveyed the idea to them, they were “all just as excited as she is.”

The source went on to share that even though Jolie feels "lonely as hell," she does not need a man in her life as having a baby is "better than anything she could ever get from a man."

"She misses the bustle of having young kids depend on you for everything," the insider added.

