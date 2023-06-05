 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

Julia Roberts makes an appearance at Taylor Swift’s Chicago ‘Eras Tour’ show

Julia Roberts seen having a blast as she attended the third night of Taylor Swift’s Chicago Eras Tour.

The Pretty Woman actress, 55, took to her Instagram, on late Sunday night following Swift’s last show in the Windy City, to gush over her experience at the show.

“@taylorswift I Love You,” wrote the Notting Hill star alongside an snapshot of the Grammy-winning artist smiling through the tears after an emotional performance. “Thank you for being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever.”

In the hashtags she mentioned Eras Tour, her song Betty, of which it seemed to be a image of and the singer’s popularly known lucky number, 13.

Roberts, who is a known Swiftie, was also spotted smiling widely as she watched the show from the VIP section of the show. A Twitter user shared the image of the star on her account.

Previously, Roberts made a cameo appearance at the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s 2015 concert in California.

The Oscar winner had taken her three children—twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 18, and Henry, 15 —to the concert at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium, Roberts had told Extra TV at the time.

She added that she and her children met Swift backstage beforehand, explaining, “They had never been to a concert before and they were big fans.” Swift was “very sweet” with the kids, before turning to Roberts with a request of her own.

“She said, ‘Would you mind coming on stage during the song and dancing?’”

Roberts and Joan Baez then stepped out onstage during Swift’s performance of Style and danced adorably in their Taylor Swift T-shirts and jeans.

Ever since the Eras Tour kicked off on March 17, many celebrities have been spotted at the VIP section having a blast at the show.  

