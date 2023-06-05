 
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha

Britain’s King Charles and his wife Camilla are ‘shocked and saddened’ by the news of a dreadful train accident in Odisha.

King Charles has sent a message of condolence to the President of India following the train crash.

In his message, King Charles says, "Both my wife and I have been most profoundly shocked and saddened by the news of such a dreadful accident outside Balasore. I would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives.

The King further said, "I pray, therefore, that you may be able to convey our most heartfelt prayers and sympathy to all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy, together with our special thoughts for the people of Odisha."

At least 288 people were killed and hundreds more injured in a horrific three-train collision in India, officials said Saturday.

