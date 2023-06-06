 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has 'affected' THIS Royal couple 'more than anyone else'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the Royal Family has deeply impacted a Royal couple.

With King Charles III's plans for a slimmed down monarchy, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have come at the front on centre of public duties.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton already possess a key role, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex have been bestowed with much more duties.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond predicts that couple will now play a more "central role".

She told OK!: "Arguably, the departure of Harry and Meghan has affected the lives of Edward and Sophie more than anyone else.

"They have always done their fair share of royal engagements, but now, as Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, they are recognised as senior and key members of the royal family.

"Their children are older than William and Catherine's, so they don't feel quite the same pressures to be home with their kids. They really are playing a central role in the new, slimmed-down royal family."

With Meghan Markle and Harry's exit, the job has come in the hands of Sophie and Prince Edward, who will now be a part of the core group of King Charles.

More From Royals:

Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles

Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has 'affected' THIS Royal couple 'more than anyone else'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has 'affected' THIS Royal couple 'more than anyone else'
Meghan Markle grateful to British tabloid for 'ruining' Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship?

Meghan Markle grateful to British tabloid for 'ruining' Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship?
'Seeds of discord' between Prince Harry, William began to be sown at early age

'Seeds of discord' between Prince Harry, William began to be sown at early age
Prince Harry did Princess Eugenie a favour after arriving in London

Prince Harry did Princess Eugenie a favour after arriving in London
Prince Harry’s lawyer reveals shocking details about Duke's affair with Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry’s lawyer reveals shocking details about Duke's affair with Chelsy Davy
Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’
Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’ video

Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’
Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’

Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child

Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child
Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’

Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’
Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday

Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday
Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court

Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court
Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’ video

Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’
Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’ video

Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’
King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha

King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha
Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’

Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’
Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial

Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial
List of Prince Harry's legal battles with media

List of Prince Harry's legal battles with media