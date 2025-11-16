Prince Harry felt losing Kate Middleton hurt more than falling out with William

Prince Harry regretted losing his close bond with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry felt losing Kate Middleton was the hardest thing to do after his relationship was affected with the royal family following Megxit.

Friends of the Duke of Sussex told Radar Online that losing Kate, the Princess of Wales, “hurt” Harry “more” than his falling-out with Prince William.

An insider said Harry say he once saw Kate as a sister and that their friendship was a major casualty of the tensions that followed his exit from the royal family.

"Kate was like a sister to him,” the friend said. “Losing her in his family estrangement was more painful than losing William in the feud.”

“He blames the palace dynamics – but William's lingering jealousy about Harry's link to Kate has as much to do with their ongoing estrangement as Harry's betrayals of the royal family as an institution,” they added.

Another insider shared that says Kate had been the “bridge” that kept the brothers connected.

"It's no coincidence the brothers' relationship deteriorated fastest once Harry felt pushed out of that trio,” they said.

“Kate was the bridge. When the bridge went, everything fell apart."



