Prince William breaks Royal trends with his in built ‘charm'

Prince William is bringing about new trends in the Royal Family

Eleen Bukhari
November 17, 2025

Prince William is changing trends in the Royal Family, says an expert.

The Prince of Wales, who has recently returned from Brazil after attending the Earthshot Prize, engaged in candid interviews about his family.

Lauding William’s efforts as he shares his feelings, Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “When I was the BBC’s Royal correspondent, it was the dream to get a proper interview with any member of the royal family. And it remained just a dream. Charles and Diana did, in the end, do sit down interviews – though not with me. Both were disasters. So I can quite understand that William is choosing to do things in a different way. And I think it’s working.

She added: “A formal sit-down interview is inevitably rather stiff and staged. William has found a way of allowing us to know some of his most personal thoughts and feelings in a very natural and rather charming way. And his words are reaching a multigenerational and far broader audience than if he did a formal interview with mainstream media.”

She continued: “So, even though I’d find it extremely annoying if I were still the royal correspondent for one of the main tv stations, I think William has hit on an excellent strategy.”

