Britney Spears hopeful of reconciliation with sons ahead of their Hawaii move

Britney Spears hopes she would reunite with her estranged sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, before they relocate to Hawaii with their father Kevin Federline.

The Toxic singer is trying to make her boys realize that she still loves them by dropping their throwback snaps on her Instagram account, claimed insider.

Soon after it was confirmed that Spears has given her permission for her boys to movie to Hawaii, she shared an old picture with her son Jayden.

Later, the Hold Me Closer singer dropped a throwback picture of Sean Preston and captioned it, “My first love!!!”

“Britney will never stop loving her boys no matter what,” a source told Us Weekly. “Despite everything that’s happened in the past, she has not given up hope on repairing their relationship and spending as much time with them as she can.”

“She posted a throwback with Jayden because she wanted to send her sons a message that she still loves them,” the insider revealed. “They will always be her sons and that motherly love for them is unconditional.”

Previously, her son Jayden criticized her bold social media posts in an interview with Daily Mail and said that if she stops posting such content then he and Sean would consider meeting her.

Now, the insider told the publication that Britney Spears is aware that her sons “may not understand why she posts what she does.”

The source added that Spears is “feeling freedom for the first time in over a decade and will continue celebrating her autonomy.”

Last month, it was reported that Britney ex-husband K-Fed is thinking of relocating to Hawaii with the couple’s kids.

It was then claimed that Britney was not responding to Kevin's request to send him a written letter permitting their sons to move with their father.

However, the singer’s lawyer ripped the former backup dancer by sending his attorney a letter addressing his "false" claims about Britney not responding to their request.


