 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

He addressed the rumors that his mother Princess Diana’s butler Paul Burrell is his biological father
He addressed the rumors that his mother Princess Diana’s butler Paul Burrell is his biological father

Prince Harry launched a hit at the British Government, saying it’s at “rock bottom” as he becomes the first British Royal in over a century to testify in open court.

He also addressed the rumors that his mother Princess Diana’s lover and butler Paul Burrell is his biological father. He made his historic appearance at the High Court in London this morning donning a navy suit and purple tie as he stepped into the witness box and swore an oath to tell the truth.

The controversial figure broke the tradition of the royals not interfering with the nation’s politics by putting the government on blast, saying the “state of our press and our government – both of which I believe are at rock bottom.”

He added: “I may not have a role within the Institution but, as a member of the British Royal family, and as a soldier upholding important values, I feel there’s a responsibility to expose this criminal activity in the name of public interest.”

This makes Harry the first senior royal in around 132 years to provide evidence in one of the monarchy’s courts as he sued The Mirror for hacking. Referring to the publication, he asked:

“How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?”

He added that he was motivated to “save journalism as a profession.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'

Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'
Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support

Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support
Nicki Minaj announces album release date

Nicki Minaj announces album release date

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake
Lewis Capaldi puts health first with three-week break ahead of Glastonbury Festival

Lewis Capaldi puts health first with three-week break ahead of Glastonbury Festival
Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement

Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement
WGA strike delays 'Community' movie as negotiations stall

WGA strike delays 'Community' movie as negotiations stall
Kim Cattrall opens up about battling ageing in every way

Kim Cattrall opens up about battling ageing in every way
Joe Alwyn 'embarrassed' after Taylor Swift made him fodder for 'You’re Losing Me!'

Joe Alwyn 'embarrassed' after Taylor Swift made him fodder for 'You’re Losing Me!'

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes heaven ‘a fantasy’: Here’s why

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes heaven ‘a fantasy’: Here’s why
Emma Watson finds her 'match in intelligence' after Brandon Green split

Emma Watson finds her 'match in intelligence' after Brandon Green split
Taylor Swift friends finally convinced her to breakup with Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift friends finally convinced her to breakup with Matty Healy?

Riley Keough made ‘conscious’ effort to stay away from mainstream roles

Riley Keough made ‘conscious’ effort to stay away from mainstream roles
Inside Pete Davidson's 'low-key' relationship with Chase Sui Wonders

Inside Pete Davidson's 'low-key' relationship with Chase Sui Wonders

'The Idol' draws 913,000 viewers on debut, faces competition from NBA finals

'The Idol' draws 913,000 viewers on debut, faces competition from NBA finals
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori appears ‘trapped, helpless’ in bizarre church look

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori appears ‘trapped, helpless’ in bizarre church look
Matt Rife’s world tour trailer feature Ashton Kutcher as ‘a genie’ and Mila Kunis his ‘dream date

Matt Rife’s world tour trailer feature Ashton Kutcher as ‘a genie’ and Mila Kunis his ‘dream date
Taylor Swift gets emotional amid Matty Healy split performing at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift gets emotional amid Matty Healy split performing at Eras Tour

Uncertainty looms over Johnny Depp return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Uncertainty looms over Johnny Depp return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Stephen King disses 'Succession' finale, 'A lot of us didn't care'

Stephen King disses 'Succession' finale, 'A lot of us didn't care'
Christopher Nolan penned entire 'Oppenheimer' script in first person

Christopher Nolan penned entire 'Oppenheimer' script in first person