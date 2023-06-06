 
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Emmy Rossum gets candid about playing Tom Holland's mother in The Crowded Room

Emmy Rossum has recently addressed playing Tom Holland’s mother in Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Shameless star talked about being cast in the mother’s role while only 10 years older than the Super-Man star.

“It makes sense when I read the script,” said Rossum who is 36 years old while Holland is 27 years old in real life.

While discussing about her role Candy in the new show, Rossum stated, “She’s a super young mom, she’s almost a child in her own right when she becomes pregnant at age 16.”

“You watch as I age from 25 to 35, which is actually younger than I am now,” remarked the actress.

Rossum revealed to playing the role of Candy was “the relationship between mother and son and the closeness and everything that they’re grieving in later episodes”.

"I was so taken with the series and really just loved all my scenes, especially with young Danny (played by Zachary Golinger). Our relationship was so beautiful and so I knew everything that we had that I had lost in the scenes with Tom. It was really fun,” explained the actress.

Besides Rossum and Holland, other stars include Amanda Seyfried, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott and Thomas Sadoski.

Meanwhile, The Crowded Room, which is a 10-episode series, will premiere on June 9 on Apple TV+.

