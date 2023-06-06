Anthony Hopkins makes shocking confession about Marvel movies

Anthony Hopkins shares his working experience in the MCU

Anthony Hopkins has recently shared his working experience in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a new interview with The New Yorker, Hopkins revealed that he played 2011’s Thor, 2013’s Thor: The Dark World and 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

Slamming the Marvel movies, Hopkins said, “They put me in armour; they shoved a beard on me.”

“Sit on the throne, shout a bit. If you’re sitting in front of a green screen, it’s pointless acting it,” stated the actor.

Hopkins shared that he landed Thor’s role in 2011 as he was thinking about the retirement at the time.

Back in 2021, Hopkins opened up in the book, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Thor director Kenneth Branagh urged him to continue acting.

“Branagh gave me back the chops to work. I was gonna give it up, really. But you see, Branagh won't let you do that,” mentioned the actor.

He added, “Working with Ken was quite an injection of new energy into my life. He seems to have that same infectious quality on everybody in the crew.”

His enthusiasm, his attitude, is so positive, that he brings out the best in everybody,” concluded Hopkins.