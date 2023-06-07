 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’
Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’

Gisele Bündchen couldn’t hold back tears as she talked about her early days in modelling and leaving her hometown and family at a young teen.

The Brazilian supermodel, 42, attended the annual VTEX event in São Paulo, Brazil, on Monday, June 5th, 2023, which typically sees business conferences and lectures take place in front of a large audience, via People Magazine.

The former Victoria’s Secret model was joined by the president and co-founder of VTEX, Mariano Gomide, where the pair discussed the model’s ‘challenges to conquer the world.’

During the discussion, Bündchen teared up while talking about her hometown and early days of her career.

“Gisele teared up on stage when they were talking about her early career,” a source close to the model told the outlet.

“She still gets emotional when she thinks about leaving her family and her sisters. She was only 14 years old and she went off to start a new life, a new career. She left everything she knew behind.”

The source continued, “That’s something very emotional for her to remember. It’s a long path to 40 when you leave at 14-15 years old. It’s just emotional reflecting on her younger self.”

The local media in São Paulo reported that the model had gotten teary eyed when she mentioned leaving a better world for her kids. “You can do anything if you believe in yourself and your dreams,” she told the audience in Portuguese.

She added, “Everything is possible when we believe, and I am no different from you. I am simply a person who believed.”

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’

The talk in Brazil came just days after her ex-husband Tom Brady opened up about how the pair co-parent their two children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10.

Brady, with whom the model finalised her divorce in October 2022, told People Magazine last week that the kids have a “really good summer lined up” splitting travels between each parent.

“We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school,” the former athlete revealed.

“Then they’re going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil,” Brady, 45, continued. “They’ve got lots of good plans.”

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity
Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’
Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

'The Flash' charms critics with speed

'The Flash' charms critics with speed
'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up

'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up
Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure

Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure
MGK doubles the efforts to 'save' Megan Fox's relationship

MGK doubles the efforts to 'save' Megan Fox's relationship
Michael Keaton weighs in on 'Batman voice'

Michael Keaton weighs in on 'Batman voice'
Marvel founder remembers Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man' objections

Marvel founder remembers Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man' objections
Al Pacino reacts to 'special' GF Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino reacts to 'special' GF Noor Alfallah pregnancy
Arnold Schwarzenegger airs apology after past groping admission

Arnold Schwarzenegger airs apology after past groping admission
Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub

Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub
'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims

'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims
Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video
'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike

'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike
‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62

‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62
Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'

Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'
Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video