Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks his silence on tyranny of his late father

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently broken his silence on the abuse he and his brother endured at the hands of their strict father in his new Netflix documentary, Arnold.



According to Independent, Arnold’s father, Gustav Schwarzenegger, had served in the Nazi party during World War II and was wounded in the Battle of Stalingrad.

While discussing about his Austrian dad, the Terminator star said, “He was buried underneath buildings, rubble, for three days, and on top of that, they lost the war. They went home so depressed. Austria was a country of broken men. I think there were times where my father really struggled.”

Arnold remembered how his father would make him and his older brother “earn breakfast”.

“There was a kind of schizophrenic behaviour that my brother and I witnessed at home,” stated the former California governor.

Arnold mentioned, “There was the kind father, and other times when my father would come home drunk at three in the morning and he would be screaming.”

Speaking about “strange violence” at home, the actor revealed, “We would wake up and, all of a sudden our hearts were pounding because we knew that meant that he could, at any given time, strike my mother or go crazy.”

Arnold explained that the “brutality that was at home, the beatings that we got from our parents sometimes – all of this” took my brother’s life, adding, “he was soft by nature”.

The actor pointed out that he left Austria and went to America in 1968. Three years later, Arnold received the news of his brother’s death.

Arnold confessed, “The kind of upbringing that we had was beneficial for someone like me, who was inside very strong and very determined, but my brother was more fragile.”

“Nietzsche was right: that what does not kill you will make you stronger,” he concluded.