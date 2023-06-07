 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals she ‘grew up’ with Never Have I Ever’s Devi character

Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has recently shared her experience of playing Devi for the last four years in her hit series.

“I grew up with Devi, for sure. Like, 17 to 21. Four years too, right?” said Maitreyi in a new interview with PEOPLE.

The actress, whose series will come to an end on June 8, continued, “Four years of high school, four years of filming and releasing this show.”

“So, yeah, it definitely has shaped me, for sure,” stated Maitreyi.

The actress explained, “I've had to grow up myself in different ways. But definitely thanks to this opportunity that is Never Have I Ever as a whole.”

“Because of that, I've become this person, you know,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Maitreyi mentioned that she had witnessed Devi's growth during four seasons.

The actress pointed out that the “decisions that she makes in season one to season two is already so different, right? Like, she was already making choices that season one Devi wouldn't do”.

“So, season 1 to season 4, it is insane. She definitely has grown up. She definitely has not only grown up in the way she treats other people, like her family and her friends but also, the way she values herself. That's what it is,” remarked Maitreyi.

Speaking of what she would miss about the series, the Turning Red actress disclosed, “Devi is such a strong character. She has so much to her, and I'm very grateful for that fact, especially as a first role ever.”

“But I won't miss it until the next one comes,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Never Have I Ever Season 4 will premiere on June 8 on Netflix.

