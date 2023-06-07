Marvel drops exciting first look image of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

'Captain America 4' has got a new title: 'Brave New World'

Marvel Studios has shared a first look image for the upcoming Captain America installment on Twitter, featuring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford talking excitedly on the set.

The film, originally titled Captain America: New World Order, has been renamed to Captain America: Brave New World. The movie is set to release on May 3, 2024.

In August 2021, Deadline reported that Anthony Mackie would be taking on the role of Captain America in the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The upcoming film will also feature actor Harrison Ford as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a character who has been a staple in the comics since the 1960s.

The character was previously played by William Hurt in five Marvel films, including The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

In an interview with Esquire magazine last month, Harrison Ford shared that he was enjoying working on his debut Marvel movie.

“I mean, there are tough days and easy days and fun days and all kinds of days. It’s a tough schedule and, yeah, it’s fun. But it’s not a walk in the park. It’s not fun fun. It’s work.”

Captain America 4 will be written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, both of whom worked on the Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The movie will be directed by Julius Onah.

The film follows the comic book storyline of Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon, becoming the new Captain America.