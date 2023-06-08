Drake faces livestream 'embarrassment,' here's why

Drake's reaction was priceless

Drake was caught in an embarrassing situation when his card got declined in a livestream as he was set to give a fan $500.

The Grammy winner was partnered with the Stake, a betting company where he would dole out $1 million to fans on a livestream event.

However, the Rich Flex rapper card got declined during livestream.

"Bro! Embarrassing," Drake told rapper Lil Yachty, who was also present in the livestream.

Meanwhile, on social media, one fan commented on the clip: "Drake's card just got declined on stream."

Further, the Canadian rapper raised many eyebrows with his ridiculously large bets when he got involved with Stake, a betting company, in December 2021.

One such example was his loss of $1 million betting on the Argentina in 2022 World Cup final with France, as per The Independent.

Despite betting on the winning team, Drake lost the gamble on a technicality basis, i.e., the team would have to win in 90 minutes.