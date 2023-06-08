 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Web Desk

Shannen Doherty shares 'depressing' health update amid cancer

Shannen Doherty is already battling  breast cancer
Shannen Doherty has opened up about her health update as she battled stage 4 breast cancer.

"On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain," and, "January 12 the first round of radiation took place,” the 52-year-old shared on Instagram.

“My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life.”

“I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai,” the Charmed alum explained.

“But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

The Memphis native also shared a throwback video that showed the mask fitted to her.

“I had many nose bleeds from the chemo,” she previously shared, adding that she’s undergone a mastectomy, chemo, and radiation. “Not sure if any of you experienced this. I also was beyond tired.”

In March 2015, the TV star was diagnosed with breast cancer and the actor has been updating fans about her treatment progress.

