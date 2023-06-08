Arnold Schwarzenegger admits James Cameron 'right' on 'Terminator' dialogue

James Cameron was a co-writer on Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'The Terminator'

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed James Cameron doubled down when he argued to change the iconic ‘I’ll be back’ dialogue in The Terminator.

Speaking to his Netflix docuseries, Arnold, the Austrian actor said he was not sold on the classic line: “I’ll be back.”

“Sometime in the middle of the shoot, we’re doing this police station scene. The line is, ‘I’ll come back.’ It wasn’t meant to be like a big moment at all,”, the Avatar director said, who was attached as a co-writer with Gale Anne Hurd.

“It was literally meant to be, on its face, ‘No problem, I’ll come back.’ For some reason, Arnold didn’t say, ‘I’ll come back.’ I said, ‘Well, just say “I’ll be back.” Keep it simple.’”

But The Expandables star sought to change the line to “I will be back” to sound more “machine-like”.

However, the Oscar winner rebuffed the muscle man to follow the script.

“He says, ‘Are you the writer?’” adding. “And I said, ‘No,’ and he said, ‘Well, don’t tell me how to *** write.’”



Moreover, the actor also admitted that Cameron was “absolutely right”.

“It became the most quoted movie line, I think, in the history of motion pictures. So this just shows to you who was right and who was wrong,” he said.