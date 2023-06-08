 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Arnold Schwarzenegger admits James Cameron 'right' on 'Terminator' dialogue

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

James Cameron was a co-writer on Arnold Schwarzeneggers The Terminator
James Cameron was a co-writer on Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'The Terminator'

Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed James Cameron doubled down when he argued to change the iconic ‘I’ll be back’ dialogue in The Terminator.

Speaking to his Netflix docuseries, Arnold, the Austrian actor said he was not sold on the classic line: “I’ll be back.”

“Sometime in the middle of the shoot, we’re doing this police station scene. The line is, ‘I’ll come back.’ It wasn’t meant to be like a big moment at all,”, the Avatar director said, who was attached as a co-writer with Gale Anne Hurd.

“It was literally meant to be, on its face, ‘No problem, I’ll come back.’ For some reason, Arnold didn’t say, ‘I’ll come back.’ I said, ‘Well, just say “I’ll be back.” Keep it simple.’”

But The Expandables star sought to change the line to “I will be back” to sound more “machine-like”.

However, the Oscar winner rebuffed the muscle man to follow the script.

“He says, ‘Are you the writer?’” adding. “And I said, ‘No,’ and he said, ‘Well, don’t tell me how to *** write.’”

Moreover, the actor also admitted that Cameron was “absolutely right”. 

“It became the most quoted movie line, I think, in the history of motion pictures. So this just shows to you who was right and who was wrong,” he said.

More From Entertainment:

Haim sisters laud ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift on ‘insane’ work ethic

Haim sisters laud ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift on ‘insane’ work ethic
Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood

Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood
Arnold Schwarzenegger admits James Cameron 'right' on 'Terminator' dialogue

Arnold Schwarzenegger admits James Cameron 'right' on 'Terminator' dialogue
Shannen Doherty shares 'depressing' health update amid cancer

Shannen Doherty shares 'depressing' health update amid cancer
Tom Sandoval advised 'security' after 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep

Tom Sandoval advised 'security' after 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep
Jennifer Aniston sends motivational vibes at 54

Jennifer Aniston sends motivational vibes at 54
Gigi Hadid meet Leonardo DiCaprio mum during lunch date

Gigi Hadid meet Leonardo DiCaprio mum during lunch date
Brad Pitt used to 'sneak into' Geena Davis room amid secret affair

Brad Pitt used to 'sneak into' Geena Davis room amid secret affair
Tom Holland count blessings as he returns for 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland count blessings as he returns for 'Spider-Man 4'
Drake faces livestream 'embarrassment,' here's why

Drake faces livestream 'embarrassment,' here's why
'The Flash's Sasha Calle eyes 'Supergirl' movie

'The Flash's Sasha Calle eyes 'Supergirl' movie
Cillian Murphy shares honest view on 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy shares honest view on 'Oppenheimer'
Phillip Schofield vs Holly Willoughby: Who's speaking the truth?

Phillip Schofield vs Holly Willoughby: Who's speaking the truth?
Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London

Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London
Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston
Jenna Ortega opens up about scrutiny from ‘manipulative’ social media

Jenna Ortega opens up about scrutiny from ‘manipulative’ social media
State Department accuses Roger Waters of using antisemitic tropes

State Department accuses Roger Waters of using antisemitic tropes
'The Morning Show' adds new cast members for a ‘sensual’ third season

'The Morning Show' adds new cast members for a ‘sensual’ third season
Lawsuit against Dua Lipa dismissed in US

Lawsuit against Dua Lipa dismissed in US
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit
Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’

Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’