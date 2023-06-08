Tupac Shakur receives posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

 
Tupac Shakur, the renowned hip-hop star, actor, and poet, was posthumously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday. 

The honor recognized his significant contributions to the arts and his activism for racial equality.

 Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur, Tupac's sister, accepted the star on Hollywood Boulevard during the unveiling ceremony. The event was hosted by radio host Kurt "Big Boy" Alexander, while director Allen Hughes, who recently worked on a docuseries about Tupac's life, was also in attendance.

During her speech, Sekyiwa expressed how Tupac always believed he was destined for greatness. She described herself as fortunate to witness his greatness unfold as his younger sister. 

She mentioned that the event was not only about honoring a star on the ground but also celebrating Tupac's hard work and passion in making his dreams come true. Sekyiwa became emotional, stating that Tupac's heavenly star would shine brighter that day, making everyone incredibly proud of him. She concluded her speech with a heartfelt declaration of love for Tupac.

Tupac Shakur, who was tragically murdered at the age of 25 in 1996, had a profound impact on the hip-hop genre and garnered a global fan base. He sold over 75 million records worldwide and received six Grammy Award nominations during his relatively brief five-year recording career.

Director Allen Hughes highlighted Tupac's influence on hip-hop music, noting the significance of placing the genre's most transcendent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

It is worth noting that Tupac Shakur is only one of twelve rap artists, including Queen Latifah and Ice-T, to have received a star on the Walk of Fame. 

Hip-hop historian Kevin Powell believes that this delay in recognition is due to a lack of understanding about Tupac as both an individual and an artist, compounded by the nature of his untimely death. Powell described Tupac as the most important hip-hop icon in the genre's 50-year history and emphasized his deserving of a star on the Walk of Fame.

