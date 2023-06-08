Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’

The movie is based on the book of the same name and shows a world where people take their own lives

Lovers of the horror genre “can't sleep” after the release of the terrifying first trailer for Bird Box 2. The first film came out in 2018 with Sandra Bullock, going on to become the most-watched film on Netflix in 28 days.

The movie is based on the book of the same name and shows a world where people end up taking their own life after laying their eyes on strange, otherworldly creatures that have taken over the world.

Now, fans of the film have the chance to step into that world again with Bird Box Barcelona as the danger takes to Spain. In the opening shots of the trailer, an English woman’s voice is heard saying:

“Those things, they take our fears and they twist them.”

It then becomes obvious that the film is set in Spain as a voice cautions people to “avoid visual contact with these beings.”

A man who is travelling with two young children tells them “Whatever you do, don't open your eyes.”

The synopsis of the film explains: “From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018.

After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona.

As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.”