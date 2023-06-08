Kim Kardashian gives fans a major hint about her new lover

Kanye West's ex-wife, who shares four children with the rapper, has revealed that she has plan to "sneak around" with her new mysterious "Fred" before making it public.

Kim, 42, is all set to date again after her relationship with Pete Davidson failed due to pressure from the public and West.



The Kardashians star has given fans a major hint about her new lover in the latest episode of her show.

Khloe Kardashian's sister has revealed that she had been set up with someone who she and Scott Disick refer to as "Drop Dead Fred."



The mum-of-four, while dining with her sister Kourtney's ex, explained that Fred "so meets the standards," but that she "wants to sneak around a bit" before going public with him.

"You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly," she said in a confessional.

"I just want to sneak around a little bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!"

Kim's confession comes after she admitted to feeling "guilty" after her relationship with Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Pete could not reach to the destination they had dreamed, since he "went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye]."

Kim's ex-boyfriend Pete was the subject of online abuse led by Kim's children's father Kanye, who had gone as far as including a claymation version of Pete in a video for his single "Eazy," in which the rapper kidnapped, tied up and buried him.

The SNL comedian was said to be in trauma therapy due to West's threatening posts after his nine-month relationship with Kim ended. Kim reportedly felt "guilty" after her split from Pete. Because of Kanye's antics Pete reportedly had to seek out help.

In a conversation with Scott and her sister Khloe about her past and present dating situation, Kim said: "I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that's OK."

"Breakups are just like, not my thing. It's obviously sad ... [Nine months] is a long time," she continued, explaining that she and Pete, 29, "had talks and talks" and "both of us communicated really well about it."

West and Kardashian - who tied the knot in 2014 in a lavish European ceremony before Kris Jenner's daughter filed for divorce in 2021 - share four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.