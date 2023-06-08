 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian gives fans a major hint about her new lover

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Kim Kardashian gives fans a major hint about her new lover

Kanye West's ex-wife, who shares four children with the rapper, has revealed that she has plan to "sneak around" with her new mysterious "Fred" before making it public.

Kim, 42, is all set to date again after her relationship with Pete Davidson failed due to pressure from the public and West.

The Kardashians star has given fans a major hint about her new lover in the latest episode of her show.

Khloe Kardashian's sister has revealed that she had been set up with someone who she and Scott Disick refer to as "Drop Dead Fred."

The mum-of-four, while dining with her sister Kourtney's ex, explained that Fred "so meets the standards," but that she "wants to sneak around a bit" before going public with him.

"You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly," she said in a confessional.

"I just want to sneak around a little bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!"

Kim's confession comes after she admitted to feeling "guilty" after her relationship with Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Pete could not reach to the destination they had dreamed, since he "went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye]."

Kim's ex-boyfriend Pete was the subject of online abuse led by Kim's children's father Kanye, who had gone as far as including a claymation version of Pete in a video for his single "Eazy," in which the rapper kidnapped, tied up and buried him.

The SNL comedian was said to be in trauma therapy due to West's threatening posts after his nine-month relationship with Kim ended. Kim reportedly felt "guilty" after her split from Pete. Because of Kanye's antics Pete reportedly had to seek out help.

In a conversation with Scott and her sister Khloe about her past and present dating situation, Kim said: "I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that's OK."

"Breakups are just like, not my thing. It's obviously sad ... [Nine months] is a long time," she continued, explaining that she and Pete, 29, "had talks and talks" and "both of us communicated really well about it."

West and Kardashian - who  tied the knot in 2014 in a lavish European ceremony before Kris Jenner's daughter filed for divorce in 2021 - share four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

More From Entertainment:

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher

Matty Healy hits back at Noel Gallagher
Megan Fox tempts fans into playing Diablo IV

Megan Fox tempts fans into playing Diablo IV
Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Johnny Depp leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel

Teen animator's LEGO recreation lands him role in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sequel
Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots

Jay Johnston of 'Bob's Burgers arrested in relation to January 6 Capitol Riots
K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues

K-pop group Stray Kids I.N. to sit out broadcast due to health issues
K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’

K-pop fans continue boycotting HBO show ‘The Idol’
'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'

'Game of Thrones' actor reacts as Emilia Clarke shares release date for 'Secret Invasion'
K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck

K-pop group Stray Kids reveal which idols left them star struck
Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’

Audiences already terrified after chilling trailer for ‘Bird Box 2’
Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”

Kourtney Kardashian furious with Kim “She's legit copying my wedding!”
'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America

'Jeanne Du Barry' Johnny Depp's Cannes film to make its way to North America
Arnold Schwarzenegger details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger details about his rivalry with Sylvester Stallone
Shameik Moore reacts to ‘haters’ over playing Miles Morales in live-action adaptation

Shameik Moore reacts to ‘haters’ over playing Miles Morales in live-action adaptation
Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth

Jill Duggar stands firm amid family's condemnation for telling the truth
Niall Horan ‘afraid’ to go out after being chased by One Direction crazy fans

Niall Horan ‘afraid’ to go out after being chased by One Direction crazy fans
Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment

Kourtney Kardashian discusses Australian morning show awkward viral moment
Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing

Holly Willoughby starts ‘This Morning’ with innuendo, viewers left laughing
Elle Fanning, Gina Rodriguez address being a woman in comedy

Elle Fanning, Gina Rodriguez address being a woman in comedy
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello go separate ways after rekindling romance