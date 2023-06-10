 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Sam Asghari rejoices first wedding anniversary with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari celebrated completing one year of marriage with wife Britney Spears with a lovely montage of their wedding day.

Taking to Instagram stories, the aspiring actor dropped a photo of him and the Toxic hitmaker wearing their wedding rings.

“Happy 1 year to me & my better half,” Asghari captioned the post.

The fitness trainer then refreshed his wedding memories with a sweet montage of their special day which featured clips from the planning process to them tying the knot.

“One year married to the woman of my dreams,” Asghari wrote on the video as Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love played in the background. “Happy anniversary my Love.”

Meanwhile, Spears is seems to be taking a break from the social media as her Instagram account was deactivated on the eve of her wedding anniversary.

Previously, a documentary by TMZ claimed that the singer’s marriage with Asghari is in “deep trouble” while also adding that Spears has gotten “physical” with her husband.

Slamming the documentary for fabricating lies about their personal life, Asghari said in a video, “I found it absolutely disgusting that people that were in her life at the time, when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs.”

“It was absolutely disgusting,” he added. “How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine?”

“Then, all the sudden, after 15 years when she’s free, after all those gaslighting and after all those things that went down, how are you gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. That’s also disgusting.”

