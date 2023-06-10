 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan World

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala. — Provided

Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala has been crowned as Miss Pakistan World 2023.

With a bit of a delay, the Miss Pakistan World 2023 title was finally announced at a party in a posh hotel in Lahore on May 31.

Crowns were placed on the head of six recipients of the title as two other title holders from abroad failed to turn up for the ceremony.

Shields, crowns, and sashes were handed over to them amid the clicking of the camera shutters and repeated applause by the audience.

The audience included people attached to the entertainment industry and others from higher echelons of society.

The title holders with bewitching looks were placed with some queries and they took no time to answer them mesmerising the audience.

Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala. — Provided

It was all the more an occasion with a festive look as if the whole Lahorites dipped in the wave of pleasure to make the moments memorable.

The competition was launched by Canada-based Miss Pakistan World and the show was managed under its guidance by Sonia Ahmed, President of the organisation.

The title was divided into different categories. They are as follows:

  • Miss Pakistan Universal 2023 won by Dr Kapotaqkhy Chanchala
  • Miss Pakistan Global 2023 won by Warda Muneeb Rao
  • Miss Trans Pakistan 2023 won by Alina Khan
  • Ms Pakistan World 2023 won by Shafina Shah from UK
  • Ms Pakistan Universe 2023 won by Beenish George
  • Mrs Pakistan World 2023 won by Fatima Fakhar

The two recipients who failed to fly on technical grounds belong to Germany and the United States. They were Misbah Arshad from Germany who won Miss Pakistan World 2023 title and Sabeen Baledina from the USA who won Miss Pakistan Supreme 2023 title.

Category wise ‘Miss’ title-holders must be unmarried and under 29 years of age; ‘Ms’ Title-holders unmarried and above 29 years of age; the Mrs title holders are those who are married of any age.

The categories were specifically described before crowning but there seemed some confusion in the mind of the paparazzi covering the event. It was due to their technical fault the situation got messed up between Miss and Ms.

Talking on the occasion the Miss Pakistan Universal 2023 belonging to the city of Light explained what attracted her to the entertainment world.

“Since childhood, I fantasised about entertainment ecstasy and kept track of the celebrities. Though I peeped through the tunnel of entertainment I remained in oblivion about the way I should move on. It was through my discovery of the forum called Miss Pakistan World I got the way and finally jumped into the arena. Later Dr. Shafaq Akhter, former Miss Pakistan Universal 2022 inspired me the most.”

Dr Chanchala, who bagged the title, is a doctor by profession. Her venue of work is Liaquat National Hospital, Karachi. She took her MBBS degree from the same institution.

Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala. — Provided

Upon a query, Miss Chanchala explained how her name — which is unique —made her familiar with people.

“Wherever I go, I have to give an explanation over it. I can remember I faced police, immigration, CNIC and passport officials, school and college authorities, and they like to meet their curiosity a number of times.”

“I explain to them that Kapot means pigeon, Aqkhy means eyes and Chanchala means active or naughty. It was my father’s creativity. He was a journalist by profession, poet by nature, and novelist by chance. He coined it and attached it with me,” she added.

On yet another query she said that she was born and brought up in a Muslim family in Karachi. After her mother’s demise, she, along with her father, kept living in the city. All her relatives live abroad. She said she had to face backlash, particularly from relatives of her mother’s side while she dashed into the pageant world. But now when she holds the title, she is blessed with the win from them all.

On a question, she said that despite her jump into the entertainment industry, her target remains to be a neurosurgeon in the future.

