Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy

Selena Gomez gave her fans a pleasant surprise in Paris on Friday.

The 30-year-old singer, has been spending time in the City of Lights, and was surrounded by her die-hard fans as she was spotted taking snaps with them.

The Rare Beauty founder attended an event promoting her makeup and skincare line at the Bulgari Hotel.

The Calm Down singer looked gorgeous chic in a black and white striped mini skirt with pleats.

Part of Selena's time in Paris has been spent working on the upcoming film Emilia Perez.

It hasn't been revealed yet what her role will be in the musical crime comedy.

Selena has wrapped work on season three of her hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.

It comes after Selena announced she is single in a TikTok video

as she playfully bellowed: 'I'm single!', putting paid to the conjecture that has been pursuing her lately.

Her love life has been a source of constant speculation this year, with rumours attaching her to such names as Zayn Malik and Andrew Taggart.

