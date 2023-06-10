Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making

Harry Styles is trying to become the next Leonardo DiCaprio of Tinseltown as he is eyeing more than one models to date following Olivia Wilde split.

The As It Was hitmaker is currently enjoying her time with Victoria Secret model Candice Swanepoel while “playing the field,” an insider told Radar Online.

The source said that the singer seems to be copying The Wolf of Wall Street star's approach when it comes to dating by going out with as many models as he can.

“Harry’s playing the field right now, and he’s very upfront about it,” the source, who claimed to be close to Styles, told the outlet. “The last thing he wants at the moment is another committed relationship.”

Also sharing insight into Styles’ breakup with the Don’t Worry Darling director, the insider said that they parted ways because Wilde was “getting too serious” about him.

Following their shocking split after nearly two years of dating, Styles was spotted locking lips with Wilde’s close pal Emily Ratajkowski in Japan and later sparked a romance with Swanepoel.

“Harry managed to woo a number of Victoria’s Secret models over the years, so it’s not a stretch to imagine how he got Candice’s attention,” the insider said.

“He’s a handsome guy and charming too. He knows how to romance a gal, but if Candice is expecting something lasting, she’s in for a BIG disappointment.”

The source said that the former One Direction band member is looking at DiCaprio as an inspiration, adding, “Harry figures it Leo can get away with it all these years, he may as well try his luck.”

The Titanic alum sparked relationship rumours with a number of young models following his split from Camila Morrone, including Eden Polani, Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid and others.

“The only difference is he’s not into younger hotties like Leo. For Harry, it’s older women that move his needle," the source said of Styles and DiCaprio.