 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making
Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making

Harry Styles is trying to become the next Leonardo DiCaprio of Tinseltown as he is eyeing more than one models to date following Olivia Wilde split.

The As It Was hitmaker is currently enjoying her time with Victoria Secret model Candice Swanepoel while “playing the field,” an insider told Radar Online.

The source said that the singer seems to be copying The Wolf of Wall Street star's approach when it comes to dating by going out with as many models as he can.

“Harry’s playing the field right now, and he’s very upfront about it,” the source, who claimed to be close to Styles, told the outlet. “The last thing he wants at the moment is another committed relationship.”

Also sharing insight into Styles’ breakup with the Don’t Worry Darling director, the insider said that they parted ways because Wilde was “getting too serious” about him.

Following their shocking split after nearly two years of dating, Styles was spotted locking lips with Wilde’s close pal Emily Ratajkowski in Japan and later sparked a romance with Swanepoel.

“Harry managed to woo a number of Victoria’s Secret models over the years, so it’s not a stretch to imagine how he got Candice’s attention,” the insider said.

“He’s a handsome guy and charming too. He knows how to romance a gal, but if Candice is expecting something lasting, she’s in for a BIG disappointment.”

The source said that the former One Direction band member is looking at DiCaprio as an inspiration, adding, “Harry figures it Leo can get away with it all these years, he may as well try his luck.”

The Titanic alum sparked relationship rumours with a number of young models following his split from Camila Morrone, including Eden Polani, Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid and others.

“The only difference is he’s not into younger hotties like Leo. For Harry, it’s older women that move his needle," the source said of Styles and DiCaprio. 

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects

Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects
Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy
Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday

Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday
Emily Blunt says she feels ‘very at home’ with husband John Krasinski and daughters

Emily Blunt says she feels ‘very at home’ with husband John Krasinski and daughters
Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films

Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films
Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner

Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner
Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt

Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II
Johnny Depp finally moves on from nightmare defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp finally moves on from nightmare defamation trial against Amber Heard

Shakira looks happier than ever as she steps out with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Shakira looks happier than ever as she steps out with new beau Lewis Hamilton

Tori Spelling kicks off daughter Stella’s birthday ‘in style’: ‘My buggy!’

Tori Spelling kicks off daughter Stella’s birthday ‘in style’: ‘My buggy!’
Ben Affleck ‘really happy’ after Jennifer Lopez ‘made peace’ with ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck ‘really happy’ after Jennifer Lopez ‘made peace’ with ex Jennifer Garner

Gigi Hadid is ‘single’ but ‘meets up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio’s when she can

Gigi Hadid is ‘single’ but ‘meets up’ with Leonardo DiCaprio’s when she can
Lil Wayne talks of the ‘God’s honest truth’ for ‘Tha Carter III’ anniversary

Lil Wayne talks of the ‘God’s honest truth’ for ‘Tha Carter III’ anniversary
Sam Asghari rejoices first wedding anniversary with Britney Spears

Sam Asghari rejoices first wedding anniversary with Britney Spears

Tom Holland praises Zendaya for support while filming ‘The Crowded Room’

Tom Holland praises Zendaya for support while filming ‘The Crowded Room’
Britney Spears celebrates first wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari by deleting Instagram

Britney Spears celebrates first wedding anniversary with Sam Asghari by deleting Instagram

'Ted Lasso' spinoff on the cards?

'Ted Lasso' spinoff on the cards?
Padma Lakshmi shares 'Top Chef' exit reasons

Padma Lakshmi shares 'Top Chef' exit reasons