 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Sony Pictures has released an updated version of the film to theaters after complaints from fans about sound mixing issues in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The complaints mainly focused on low audio levels during the opening scene, which centers around Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Woman character, Gwen Stacy.

While the problem was limited to a few theaters, a source close to the movie revealed to Variety that all prints of the film have been updated, which is not uncommon for distributors to do if the opportunity arises.

Writer-producer Phil Lord commented on the issue during the opening weekend, suggesting a solution on Twitter and recommending viewers to ensure the theater volume for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to the reference level of 7.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the second installment focused on Miles Morales, a teenager from Brooklyn who gains superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider.

The sequel Morales' encounters with several web-slinging heroes across dimensions. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the film had a successful opening weekend, grossing $120.5 million.

More From Entertainment:

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen
Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling
George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'

George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'
'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story

'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story
Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'

Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’
Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio

Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio
Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner

Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner
Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects

Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects
Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy
Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making
Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday

Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Jeff Beck on the eve of his milestone birthday
Emily Blunt says she feels ‘very at home’ with husband John Krasinski and daughters

Emily Blunt says she feels ‘very at home’ with husband John Krasinski and daughters
Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films

Russo Brothers respond to Tarantino's criticism of Marvel films
Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner

Jennifer Aniston picks Barbra Streisand as cupid to find her a romantic partner
Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt

Emma Watson takes Ryan Walsh’s breath away as she flaunts killer looks in bold skirt
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ to pay an ‘ultimate tribute’ to late Queen Elizabeth II