Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV

Due to major changes in the network’s branding, she found herself unemployed
Ranvir Singh claims she ended up “sobbing in a park” with her son Tushaan after being fired from ITV. The 45-year-old journalist was one of the top stars at ITV and “gave up everything” for the job, including a comfortable gig at BBC.

She sat down on the Sliding Doors podcast to discuss the very difficult time in her life. “I had a very secure job with BBC job with a pension and everything. I got headhunted to go to ITV. So I give up this whole secure life at the BBC and my friends and my life in Manchester to move to London, essentially, for a contract.”

She shares her son, who is now ten years old, with her ex-husband Ranjeet. “It was a two-year contract. But I always remember being in the newsroom at the BBC and looking up at the little television and thinking, 'I want to know what it's like to be there’ [on national TV].”

Due to major changes in the network’s branding, she found herself unemployed. “I'm there, 15 months into the job. The programme gets a whole rebrand and I'm not a part of their plans. I found out at 10 o'clock in the morning and by 10.30 am and email had gone out.”

