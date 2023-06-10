 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Elliot Page says coming out as gay and trans has affected his career opportunities
Elliot Page says coming out as gay and trans has affected his career opportunities

Elliot Page has recently discussed the challenges of staying in the closet in Hollywood prior to his decision to come out as gay and later as trans.

The Juno star, who recently released his memoir Pageboy, shared his thoughts with The Guardian in the UK:

“I can obviously only speak to my experience, but yes, my experience is that there was intense pressure to be not only closeted but to act and appear and perform like someone I wasn’t and someone I’m not.”

“Cis, trans, whatever – it doesn’t matter: the actor being told not to be your authentic self was a constant, and quite frankly it made me extremely unwell. I think back to the degree of how closeted I was and I’m just like: wow. It’s like watching a movie in my head. It was so extreme, and so were the feelings. I believed at certain points: ‘This is what my entire life is going to be.’”

During the interview, The Umbrella Academy actor mentioned that he believed his choice to come out as gay in 2014 might still influence casting decisions for him.

“I’m not in the rooms where those people are having those conversations, but I would imagine so.”

He was then asked if it’s the same case for his decision to announce his transition, he replied: “Again, it’s so tricky because I’m not in the rooms where people are chatting.”

More From Entertainment:

Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental

Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental
Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix

Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix
Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role

Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role
Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV

Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV
Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen

Second lawsuit prompts record label to cut ties with Jimmie Allen
Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Katie Price no longer sentimental about her ill-fated marriage to Peter Andre

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling

Taylor Swift ‘sabotaged’ her ‘pursuit of love’ amid Matty Healy fling
George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'

George Clooney sparks reactions with frail appearance: 'He has no muscle to brag about'
'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story

'The Last of Us' earned praise from Steven Spielberg for its third episode love story
Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'

Insider quashes claims about Irina Shayk eyeing Tom Brady: 'They're just friends'
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey new book offers help to others

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’

Selena Gomez talks how Steve Martin, Martin Short became her ‘best friends’
Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio

Elliot Page reveals he once went on double date with Leonardo DiCaprio
Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner

Nicola Peltz showcases slim figure in skintight catsuit as she heads out for dinner
Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Fans prompt Sony Pictures to release revised edition of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects

Selena Gomez details finding ‘balance’ while working on multiple projects
Zachary Quinto gushes about Kim Kardashian’s acting in upcoming American Horror Story

Zachary Quinto gushes about Kim Kardashian’s acting in upcoming American Horror Story
Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Ban imposed on journalist supporting Shakira from approaching Gerard Pique’s girlfriend

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy

Selena Gomez gives a pleasant surprise to fans in Italy
Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Rosamund Pike takes on dual role in 'The Wheel of Time'

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making

Harry Styles’ dating approach suggests he’s the next Leonardo DiCaprio in making