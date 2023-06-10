Kristin Davis speaks candidly about using fillers and getting ‘ridiculed’ by trolls

Kristin Davis has recently revealed she faced backlash over her appearance by online trolls.



Speaking to The Telegraph, the And Just Like That star opened up about using fillers but this didn’t stop her from getting “ridiculed relentlessly” by critics.

“It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times,” said the 58-year-old.

Davis continued, “And it’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that.”

“The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted …” remarked the actress.

The Sex and the City star recalled using Botox for the first time, however, the actress mentioned, “It “didn’t do anything else for a long time.”

Later, Davis went for “fillers”.

“I have done fillers and it’s been good and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad,” she told the outlet.

The actress pointed out that she had to “get them dissolved”.

“I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful,” added the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Davis also shared doing surgery on her lips, which has been the subject of much online hate since the SATC spin-off premiered.

“No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time,” she added.