 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

‘Loose Women’s’ Sophie Morgan gets teary as British Airlines break her £8,000 wheelchair

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

She filmed herself while at arrivals as she recounted what happened
She filmed herself while at arrivals as she recounted what happened

Loose Women’s Sophie Morgan got teary-eyed as she explained that British Airlines had damaged her £8,000 wheelchair yet again. She alerted her fans of the news after getting done with a flight to Los Angeles.

Morgan is a disability campaigner who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being involved in a car crash when she was 18. She took to her social media to express that she was “absolutely f***ing raging.”

She filmed herself while at arrivals as she recounted what happened. “British Airways have broken my Batec [battery-powered attachment]. I arrived at the airport and it was working. Now I'm reunited with it off the back of the plane and it's not working.”

She grew progressively emotional as she continued speaking. “[The wheelchair has] some kind of electrical fault, it's not connecting when I turn the key and so what does that tell you? It's been manhandled. I honestly don't think I can actually take much more of this. I was just told to put a complaint in through the website again.”

She added: “Thankfully I know that's not what I'm meant to do. I've had no sleep, I'm absolutely exhausted. It's happened again. British Airways, you have broken my Batec. I'm actually speechless.”

More From Entertainment:

Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire

Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire
Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight
K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate

K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate
Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles

Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles
K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures

K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures
Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin

Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin
Rumours take off of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s marriage as she dons ring

Rumours take off of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s marriage as she dons ring
Diane Keaton showcases gigantic straw hat in hilarious video

Diane Keaton showcases gigantic straw hat in hilarious video
Inside Kylie Jenner's $36.5 million mansion: From cosy fireplace to extravagant bar

Inside Kylie Jenner's $36.5 million mansion: From cosy fireplace to extravagant bar
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact
'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children
'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers

'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers
'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’

'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’
Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental'

Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental'
Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood

Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood
Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix

Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix
Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role

Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role
Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV

Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV
Jennifer Lawrence opens up about playing Katniss again in new Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about playing Katniss again in new Hunger Games