‘Loose Women’s’ Sophie Morgan gets teary as British Airlines break her £8,000 wheelchair

Loose Women’s Sophie Morgan got teary-eyed as she explained that British Airlines had damaged her £8,000 wheelchair yet again. She alerted her fans of the news after getting done with a flight to Los Angeles.

Morgan is a disability campaigner who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being involved in a car crash when she was 18. She took to her social media to express that she was “absolutely f***ing raging.”

She filmed herself while at arrivals as she recounted what happened. “British Airways have broken my Batec [battery-powered attachment]. I arrived at the airport and it was working. Now I'm reunited with it off the back of the plane and it's not working.”

She grew progressively emotional as she continued speaking. “[The wheelchair has] some kind of electrical fault, it's not connecting when I turn the key and so what does that tell you? It's been manhandled. I honestly don't think I can actually take much more of this. I was just told to put a complaint in through the website again.”

She added: “Thankfully I know that's not what I'm meant to do. I've had no sleep, I'm absolutely exhausted. It's happened again. British Airways, you have broken my Batec. I'm actually speechless.”