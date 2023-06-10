 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

K-pop group Mamamoo’s Hwasa claims she had “reality check” after intense hate

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Hwasa pitched in and explained that she tends to make music out of anger and spite
Hwasa pitched in and explained that she tends to make music out of anger and spite

Hwasa from the K-pop group Mamamoo revealed she was affected by all the hate she received on Dancing Queens On The Road. She was joined by several other idols, including Kim Wan Sun.

Wan Sun described her experience, saying: “What’s really sad is that I’ve never heard a compliment. I always got in trouble when I came down from the stage. So I’ve never had confidence.”

BoA readily agreed with her, admitting the same happened to her. “I wanted to feel a sense of accomplishment after being praised, but when the stage was over. only my mistakes were pointed out. I wonder if I was that bad, and my self-esteem gradually fell.”

Hwasa pitched in and explained that she tends to make music out of anger and spite. “There are a lot of times when I’m on the stage or I’m doing music while being angry. I think there is definitely a staircase that leads to the peak as I do music with a bit of spite.”

She especially felt the hate when promoting her solo album Maria. “I always live with a good heart while working hard on music, but people judge me only by my appearance. I guess I was a bit hit with a reality check,”

She added: “At that time, I didn’t think much about the results. I only thought, ‘I should just release it all on the stage.’ I couldn’t take it out on people, so I only had a stage to release my anger and stress.”

More From Entertainment:

Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire

Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire
Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Shah Rukh Khan's surprise Mannat appearance gets fans thrilled

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight

Marlon Wayans lashes out at United Airlines after being removed from flight
Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles

Blackpink’s stylist reveal how they maintain their hairstyles
K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures

K-pop group Aespa’s fans defend them from hate over their unedited pictures
Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin

Jared Leto is spotted climbing wall in Paris after doing it in Berlin
Rumours take off of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s marriage as she dons ring

Rumours take off of Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup’s marriage as she dons ring
Diane Keaton showcases gigantic straw hat in hilarious video

Diane Keaton showcases gigantic straw hat in hilarious video
‘Loose Women’s’ Sophie Morgan gets teary as British Airlines break her £8,000 wheelchair

‘Loose Women’s’ Sophie Morgan gets teary as British Airlines break her £8,000 wheelchair
Inside Kylie Jenner's $36.5 million mansion: From cosy fireplace to extravagant bar

Inside Kylie Jenner's $36.5 million mansion: From cosy fireplace to extravagant bar
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, breakout star of Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever,' reflects on her journey, show's impact
'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

'Plaza Suite' starring Sarah Jessica Parker, husband heads to London's West End

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children

Jon Gosselin reflects on divorce, estrangement from children
'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers

'The Simpsons' team hits picket line in solidarity with writers
'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’

'Stan Lee' documentary trailer: ‘His legacy, in his own words’
Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental'

Pixar aims for theatrical hit with animated film 'Elemental'
Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood

Elliot Page opens up on ‘intense pressure’ to remain closeted in Hollywood
Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix

Adam Lambert puts playful twist on Cher's 'Believe' with nursery rhyme remix
Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role

Elliot Page reveals why he backed out of a ‘sought-after’ period drama role
Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV

Ranvir Singh claims she was “sobbing in a park” after being fired from ITV
Jennifer Lawrence opens up about playing Katniss again in new Hunger Games

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about playing Katniss again in new Hunger Games