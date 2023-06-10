 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
'The Rings of Power': Challenges of filming the massive 'Udûn' battle uncovered

The cavalry arrives on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power| CREDIT: MATT GRACE/PRIME VIDEO
The cavalry arrives on 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'| CREDIT: MATT GRACE/PRIME VIDEO

In the first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 1, titled "Udûn," viewers are treated to a spectacular and unforgettable battle sequence. The creative team's objective was to steer clear of monotonous sword-fighting scenes by meticulously crafting unique and defining moments for each heroic character.

Taking place in the captivating Southlands of Middle-earth, the episode immerses us in the courageous struggle of Arondir and Bronwyn, who lead a valiant band of villagers against a relentless orc invasion. Adding to the grandeur, the noble Númenórean cavalry, under the leadership of queen-regent Míriel, joins the fray, setting the stage for an epic clash on horseback.

The crew built a set from scratch in New Zealand's picturesque valley. Cinematographer Alex Disenhof faced the challenge of lighting the night scenes, achieving a balance between darkness and visibility.

One standout sequence involved Arondir facing a colossal orc after falling from a roof. Stunt coordinator Vic Armstrong worked closely with the actor to develop a unique fighting style, while various departments collaborated to ensure a seamless and believable encounter.

Another pivotal moment showcased the Númenórean cavalry charging the orcs at dawn. Practical action was captured on the day, enhanced by visual effects later.

The climax revealed the birth of Mount Doom as the enemy triggered a volcanic eruption, with the crew using brighter colors and midday sunlight to contrast the earlier dark battle scenes.

Despite the logistical challenges, the dedicated efforts of the entire team paid off.

The episode promises to deliver an epic battle sequence that captivates audiences, showcasing the meticulous attention to detail and passion of the crew.

