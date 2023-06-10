 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Bryan Cranston to ‘hit the pause’ on career in 2026, not retire

Bryan Cranston clarified his statements about retiring from Hollywood
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston took to Instagram to clarify his recent comments in a British GQ interview that hinted at his departure from Hollywood for good as part of his three-year exit plan.

Cranston explained that while he intends to shutter his production company, sell his stake in the Dos Hombres mezcal company he co-founded with Aaron Paul, and travel abroad, he has no plans to retire from show business.

“I am not retiring,” he clarified. “What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap - 70!”

The Your Honor actor explained his reasoning behind the decision, “First, it will allow me to spend time with Robin (my beautiful wife of 34 years now) in a way that I haven’t been able to in the last 25 years…not as a wife of a celebrity, but as a loving married couple.”

“Secondly, it gives me a sort of ‘reset’ in my career. I’ve had such an unbelievable ride for over two decades - with playing characters on TV, films, and on stage that I could only have dreamt about…until it actually happened.”

As part of his self-imposed break, the actor also plans on unplugging from social media, stepping away from business and perusing some classic novels he’s always wanted to read.

The actor emphasized he has several projects to look forward to before his 70th birthday, including the upcoming comedy Jackpot with Jennifer Garner and a possible return to Broadway. 

