Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Jennifer Garner opens up on relationship with ex Ben Affleck amid Lopez split rumours

Jennifer Garner and Sheryl Lee Ralph discussed one of their commonalities, being divorced and co-parenting their children.

The two, who featured in the latest installment of Variety's Actors on Actors series, shared some interesting things about their children and exes.

Garner referred to raising her three kids, who she shares with ex Ben Affleck, as the "mess of parenting." While, Ralph noted: "With all the celebrity and all of that, I feel like I have a very normal life, and I think you have that similar sort of vibe. And we love our kids."

Ben Affleck's ex-wife said, 'And all the mess of parenting. It’s a gift,' before confirming she maintains an amicable relationship with her former spouse.

Sheryl pointed out: "You did something that I did as well, maintain a healthy relationship with my ex for the health and well-being of my children. With the spotlight on us all the time, sometimes that can be difficult."

Garner appeared simply agreeing as she added: 'Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm.'

It comes after an insider recently shared with DailyMail.com Garner and Ben have 'finally' moved on from 'drama' in their relationship and are focused on 'co-parenting.'

The exes, who separated after a decade of marriage in 2015, have worked to put their three children - Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10 - first.

The former couple are reportedly 'the best versions of themselves right now' and have been working on 'what is best for their kids.'

And it seems that there is also 'no animosity' between Garner and Ben's new wife Jennifer Lopez after Garner was spotted chaperoning the hitmaker's daughter Emme, along with her own, at Disneyland.

