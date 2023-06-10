 
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
Quitting Twitter becomes Megan Fox's crime

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

Quitting Twitter has apparently become Megan Fox's crime sin as the social media platform has been used to level allegations of child abuse against her.

Instead of taking any action, Elon Musk was seen making sure that millions of people see the allegations on Twitter.

The social networking service was used to spread the accusations that she has allegedly forced her sons to wear girls clothes.

The allegation was levelled by director and producer Robby Starbuck who shared the actor's photo with her children and wrote, "These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw two of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them."

He added, "It’s truly horrific. It was about 5 years ago so the two involved were even younger than they look here. I resisted sharing this before because of how young they were and knowing California wouldn’t do anything about it. It’s tragic. DM btw, I have an idea to fight this ideology."

His allegations were seen by millions of people after Elon Musk reacted to his tweet with a exclamatory sign.

Megan Fox is no longer active on Twitter. She used the social media website for a few days in 2013 and amassed 1.3 million followers.

