Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Josh Hartnett blames media for 'overblowing' Harrison Ford feud

Josh Hartnett is getting public about his reported feud with Harrison Ford on the shooting of Hollywood Homicide.

Talking to The Independent, the actor conceded the disagreements with him but added the media overblown the matter.

"Drama sold newspapers, especially back then," he continued. "But we actually got along really well. There were things that we disagreed about on set as far as [the script], and there was a lot of rewriting happening. But it was misinterpreted as 'They don't get along!'"

The actor added, "It certainly wasn't a set that was filled with tension. I think I did call him 'the bane of my existence' when we were on the press tour for that movie, but that was just because he was constantly ribbing me. And that's just his way."

Previously, in a 2003 interview with ContactMusic, Hartnett revealed his standoffs with Ford during scenes.

"There were times we would end up just sitting in the car when we were supposed to be doing a scene, and neither of us would say anything for like an hour."

But, Hartnett added, the pair sorted their dispute over time.

"I think there was a testing period I had to endure," he said. "But we ended up getting along near the end."

The film, helmed by Ron Shelton, starred Lena Olin, Isaiah Washington, Gladys Knight, Master P, and Smokey Robinson.

