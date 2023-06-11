 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Introducing 'Nepo Daddy': Lana Del Rey's father releases piano album 'Lost at Sea'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Introducing Nepo Daddy: Lana Del Reys father releases piano album Lost at Sea
Introducing 'Nepo Daddy': Lana Del Rey's father releases piano album 'Lost at Sea'

Rob Grant, the father of Lana Del Rey (Elizabeth Grant), has become the prototype of new phenomenon; "Nepo Daddy". 

After observing his daughter's rise to Grammy-nominated stardom as a singer-songwriter over the past decade, Grant is ready to make his mark with the release of his debut album, Lost at Sea, this Friday.

69-year-old Grant, who has had various professional ventures including advertising, owning businesses, and collecting domain names, has always had a passion for the ocean he told People.

Inspired by his love for sailing and fishing, his album features 14 piano tracks, predominantly instrumental with a few collaborations with Del Rey.

“When I play the piano, I'll often drift off into almost a hypnotic state,” 

“I can remember and envision many, many times when I was out on the ocean, and it all flows through me right into the music.”

Grant's connection to music dates back to his childhood, where he discovered his talent for playing the piano without any formal training.

Immersed in the beauty of Narragansett Bay, he would improvise and let the music flow intuitively. While working as a copywriter at Grey Group, Grant decided to explore songwriting and collaborated with country songwriter Phil Madeira in Nashville. 

Rob Grant's debut album Lost at Sea reflects his deep connection to the ocean and his intuitive approach to music. As he embarks on this new chapter, Grant's admiration for his daughter's talent and perseverance is evident, and he looks forward to sharing his own musical journey with the world.

“Now, mind you, she doesn’t necessarily think that I play as good as Billy Joel, but it rhymes with ‘Hollywood Bowl.’ We wanted to get that straight because poor Billy Joel, right? He's gonna read this and go, 'What the f—?'” he says with a laugh. “He's an extraordinary musician. I would like to feel that I could aspire to play as well as Billy Joel. I think my style is very different.”

More From Entertainment:

Jason Gardiner reveals response of Phillip Schofield after he confronted him over affair

Jason Gardiner reveals response of Phillip Schofield after he confronted him over affair

Josie Gibson 'in talks’ with producers to star on I'm A Celebrity

Josie Gibson 'in talks’ with producers to star on I'm A Celebrity

Victoria Beckham, David learning about Japanese culture and traditions

Victoria Beckham, David learning about Japanese culture and traditions
Riley Keough reveals ‘War Pony’ was initially going to be whitewashed

Riley Keough reveals ‘War Pony’ was initially going to be whitewashed
Priyanka Chopra congratulates Queen Rania, King Abdullah on 30th wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra congratulates Queen Rania, King Abdullah on 30th wedding anniversary
Jason Gardiner makes shocking confession about ITV's 'toxic culture'

Jason Gardiner makes shocking confession about ITV's 'toxic culture'
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis steps out after Danny Masterson was found guilty of rape

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis steps out after Danny Masterson was found guilty of rape
Taylor Swift stalker arrested in Indiana, accused of intimidation, invasion of privacy

Taylor Swift stalker arrested in Indiana, accused of intimidation, invasion of privacy
Avril Lavigne joins Miranda Lambert at CMA Fest for 'Sk8er Boi' performance

Avril Lavigne joins Miranda Lambert at CMA Fest for 'Sk8er Boi' performance
ITV bosses won’t afford to lose Alison Hammond amid Holly Willoughby fear

ITV bosses won’t afford to lose Alison Hammond amid Holly Willoughby fear
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon deny approving use of ‘Air’ footage for Trump’s ad

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon deny approving use of ‘Air’ footage for Trump’s ad
Phoebe Waller-Bridge shares interesting techniques to overcome stage fright

Phoebe Waller-Bridge shares interesting techniques to overcome stage fright
Rihanna exudes pregnancy glow, flaunts baby bump in hoodie dress

Rihanna exudes pregnancy glow, flaunts baby bump in hoodie dress
Eva Longoria shares how TV ‘prepared’ her for directing ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Eva Longoria shares how TV ‘prepared’ her for directing ‘Flamin’ Hot’

Ellen Pompeo says ‘no stamina’ to continue watching Grey’s Anatomy with her daughter

Ellen Pompeo says ‘no stamina’ to continue watching Grey’s Anatomy with her daughter
Jenna Dewan reveals daughter’s reaction to watching ‘Step Up’ first time

Jenna Dewan reveals daughter’s reaction to watching ‘Step Up’ first time
Inside the low-key romance between Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup

Inside the low-key romance between Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
Natalie Portman appears upset talking to Benjamin Millepied amid his affair

Natalie Portman appears upset talking to Benjamin Millepied amid his affair
Tom Sandoval 'destroyed' Raquel Leviss life?

Tom Sandoval 'destroyed' Raquel Leviss life?
Arnold Schwarzenegger rejected 'Terminator 2' script for fewer kills

Arnold Schwarzenegger rejected 'Terminator 2' script for fewer kills
'The Witcher' fans swoon over Henry Cavill in S3 trailer

'The Witcher' fans swoon over Henry Cavill in S3 trailer