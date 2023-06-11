Introducing 'Nepo Daddy': Lana Del Rey's father releases piano album 'Lost at Sea'

Rob Grant, the father of Lana Del Rey (Elizabeth Grant), has become the prototype of new phenomenon; "Nepo Daddy".

After observing his daughter's rise to Grammy-nominated stardom as a singer-songwriter over the past decade, Grant is ready to make his mark with the release of his debut album, Lost at Sea, this Friday.

69-year-old Grant, who has had various professional ventures including advertising, owning businesses, and collecting domain names, has always had a passion for the ocean he told People.

Inspired by his love for sailing and fishing, his album features 14 piano tracks, predominantly instrumental with a few collaborations with Del Rey.

“When I play the piano, I'll often drift off into almost a hypnotic state,”

“I can remember and envision many, many times when I was out on the ocean, and it all flows through me right into the music.”

Grant's connection to music dates back to his childhood, where he discovered his talent for playing the piano without any formal training.

Immersed in the beauty of Narragansett Bay, he would improvise and let the music flow intuitively. While working as a copywriter at Grey Group, Grant decided to explore songwriting and collaborated with country songwriter Phil Madeira in Nashville.

Rob Grant's debut album Lost at Sea reflects his deep connection to the ocean and his intuitive approach to music. As he embarks on this new chapter, Grant's admiration for his daughter's talent and perseverance is evident, and he looks forward to sharing his own musical journey with the world.



“Now, mind you, she doesn’t necessarily think that I play as good as Billy Joel, but it rhymes with ‘Hollywood Bowl.’ We wanted to get that straight because poor Billy Joel, right? He's gonna read this and go, 'What the f—?'” he says with a laugh. “He's an extraordinary musician. I would like to feel that I could aspire to play as well as Billy Joel. I think my style is very different.”