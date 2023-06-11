 
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
Priyanka Chopra begins filming for Heads of State: Photo

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Priyanka Chopra has recently shared glimpse of work life on social media. 

The actress keeps her fans and followers updated with her latest movie project by posting behind-the-scenes action on film sets

Speaking of which, the Quantico took to Instagram Story on June 10 and posted a selfie from her upcoming project, Heads of State.

In the photo, PeeCee could be seen seated with her head reclined back and her hand on her face. The actress donned a black hoodie with make-up free face and her hair tied in a bun.

In the caption, the Citadel star wrote, “So…it’s been a day #headsofstate”.

Not only that, the Baywatch actress also gave a peek into her glam team from the movie set.

Besides Priyanka, other stars include John Cena and Idris Elba in leading roles. The movie, which is described as an action thriller, will be directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Earlier, PeeCee attended Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in London along with her friends and family.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will also be seen in Bollywood movie, Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. 

