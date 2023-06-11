 
Romeo Beckham leaves US football club to be with girlfriend Mia Regan in UK

Romeo Beckham has left his fathers US football club Inter Miami CF II and joined UK based Brentford B
According to reports, Romeo Beckham has abandoned his football career in the US due to the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship with girlfriend Mia Regan.

The 20-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham opted to join the west London side Brentford B permanently instead of his father's club, Inter Miami CF II, as he rekindled his romance with Mia, who is also 20.

Romeo had been on loan to the English team since January, but has now made the decision to prioritize being close to Mia, as the distance between them was proving to be too much of a challenge for the couple.

A source told The Mirror, “Despite their best efforts, it really took its toll and they split up for a while. But when he returned to the UK on loan to Brentford they rekindled things, and things are going really well.”

The insider added that the Romeo has been offered to permanently move to Brentford and is “thrilled” about it.

The source further added, “There are just a couple of financial aspects to be ironed out, but the deal is almost done,”

"They will be able to spend much more time together, and it's a great career opportunity for him. Both are very focused on their careers, so Mia understands how much it means to him," the source concluded.

