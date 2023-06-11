 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 11, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" on enormous kitchen island

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Sunday Jun 11, 2023

Cardi B performs Lady Gagas Bad Romance on enormous kitchen island
Cardi B performs Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" on enormous kitchen island

Cardi B is shared a humorous video on Saturday (June 10) in which she can be seen dancing and singing Lady Gaga's hit song "Bad Romance" on her enormous new kitchen island.

Cardi, who has over 30 million followers on Twitter, captioned the clip with excitement about her kitchen island, which is still under construction. 

The 10-second video showcases Cardi confidently strutting along the massive black-and-white marble countertop while singing the opening lines of Gaga's "Bad Romance," a song that reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2009.

Fans flooded the comments section with reactions, expressing awe at Cardi's impressive kitchen remodel. Some marveled at the size of the island, comparing it to the stage for a live performance. 

Cardi B has previously performed "Bad Romance" in 2018, during her high school talent show after the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Lady Gaga herself responded to the performance with enthusiasm on Twitter.

The "Up" rapper has hinted at an exciting summer ahead, with new music and other projects in the works. Cardi expressed her intentions to deliver a lot to her fans this summer in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

Her last major release was in July 2022 with the song "Hot S—" featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. While she has made guest appearances on tracks by artists such as Rosalia, GloRilla, and Summer Walker, it has been five years since Cardi released a full-length album.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time video

Jennifer Lopez 'The Mother' becomes Netflix top 10 most-watched movies of all time
Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'

Cynthia Erivo says her ‘heart broke open’ filming emotional scene in 'Wicked'
Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport

Joni Mitchell performs 'A Case Of You' with Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford at Newport
BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset

BTS’ Jin reveals how he always keeps a positive mindset
BTS’ Jin claims he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns

BTS’ Jin claims he’s preparing gift for his fans for when he returns
Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years

Karina from K-pop group Aespa says she won’t go blonde for five years
Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”

Gwen Stefani’s fans defend her after she is criticized for being “too old”
Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’

Jason Gardiner claims Holly Willoughby “changed” during ‘Dancing on Ice’
Peter Gabriel releases single

Peter Gabriel releases single "Road to Joy (Bright-Side Mix)" from upcoming album
Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band

Take That finally reveal the reason Jason Orange left the iconic pop band
Romeo Beckham leaves US football club to be with girlfriend Mia Regan in UK

Romeo Beckham leaves US football club to be with girlfriend Mia Regan in UK
Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while performing touching song about losing loved one

Taylor Swift breaks down in tears while performing touching song about losing loved one
Naomi Watts’ ex-boyfriend congratulates her following her wedding to Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts’ ex-boyfriend congratulates her following her wedding to Billy Crudup
Barbie World: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice tease upcoming collaboration with Aqua

Barbie World: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice tease upcoming collaboration with Aqua
Megan Fox claps back at hater saying she “forced her sons to wear girls' clothing”

Megan Fox claps back at hater saying she “forced her sons to wear girls' clothing”
Phillip Schofield reacts to claims about next job

Phillip Schofield reacts to claims about next job
Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumors with witty comment

Kelis responds to Bill Murray dating rumors with witty comment
Priyanka Chopra begins filming for Heads of State: Photo

Priyanka Chopra begins filming for Heads of State: Photo
Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe reunite at ‘Flamin' Hot’ premiere

Eva Longoria and Jesse Metcalfe reunite at ‘Flamin' Hot’ premiere
Jason Gardiner reveals response of Phillip Schofield after he confronted him over affair

Jason Gardiner reveals response of Phillip Schofield after he confronted him over affair

Joseph Fiennes reveals Harvey Weinstein used ‘bullying tactic’ to end his career

Joseph Fiennes reveals Harvey Weinstein used ‘bullying tactic’ to end his career