Monday Jun 12, 2023
Michael Fassbender's dream crashes as he falls to finish famous car race

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Earlier, Michael Fassbender said, “A victory in Le Mans, I would take over an Oscar”
Michael Fassbender's journey in the 24 Hours of Le Man's sports car race is over as he hit a tire barrier after losing control of his Porsche.

According to Evening Standard, the Oscar winner registered for the endurance race on Saturday via his Proton Competition team.

The X-Men star was 18 minutes short to finish his six-hour-long race when he struck the barrier on Sunday morning.

After the incident, the racing group updated the fans on Twitter.

“We are gutted! Car #911 is no longer running the Le Mans 24 race.

“Few minutes before the end of his stint #MichaelFassbender lost control of the car and went into the barrier with no chance to repair the damage. Le Mans was no(t) kind to us this year!”

The 46-year-old was in recent years involved with circuit racing and was a member of a team that also boasted Estonian driver Martin Rump and Austrian professional Richard Lietz.

Back in 2019, the 12 Years A Slave actor participated in the Porsche Sports Cup Germany, in addition, the actor also raced in his home country, Ireland, at the Rally of the Lakes in Killarney to cheer the 40th anniversary of the event.

On the work front, Fassbender's upcoming projects will be seen with director Taika Waititi and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

