Lana Del Rey bids farewell to social media

Lana Del Rey, also known as Lizzy Grant, has made a public announcement on her private Instagram account, revealing her decision to permanently leave social media.

The Grammy-nominated singer, aged 37, shared the news via an Instagram Story, accessible by fans who had requested access to her account, which served as an online personal diary under the title 'honeymoon'.

Del Rey often posted intimate selfies, personal photos, and engaged with her dedicated fans through Instagram Live sessions.

The departure message, accompanied by a photo of the acclaimed singer with a butterfly on her nose, expressed gratitude to her followers, mentioned her father Rob's recently released album called Lost at Sea, and announced the closing of her account.

“Thank you so much for everything,” she wrote, on Instagram. “Now that Rob‘s record is out and now you know where I’m touring this account is closing. Good luck and love u.”



Del Rey had previously faced controversy and backlash on social media, leading her to take a break in 2021 after incidents involving a mesh mask at a book signing during the Covid-19 pandemic and posting negative opinions about her industry peers.