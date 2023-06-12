 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

'Arthur' creator Marc Brown to launch new preschool series 'Hop'

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Arthur creator Marc Brown launches new preschool series Hop
'Arthur' creator Marc Brown launches new preschool series 'Hop'

The creator of the popular children's show Arthur, Marc Brown, is venturing into a new project called Hop.

Max production company, has greenlit the preschool series, which will feature anthropomorphic animals. Marc Brown, along with Arthur series veterans Peter K. Hirsch and Tolon Brown, will be involved in the creation of the show. This comes a year after Arthur concluded its 25-year run on PBS.

Hop is specifically aimed at preschoolers and will focus on characters with disabilities.

The titular character, Hop, is a 6-year-old frog with one leg shorter than the other. Marc Brown expressed his inspiration for the new series, stating that even before Arthur ended, he had been nurturing the idea of Hop.

“Even before Arthur ended, I was nurturing a new project about a little frog named Hop, for a younger audience,” Brown said in a statement.

“As Hop’s world grew in my imagination, I drew inspiration from the great work my friend Fred Rogers had done. With Arthur, we occasionally introduced characters with disabilities, but they never became part of the ensemble cast in any meaningful way. But the characters in Hop reflect many kids who are underrepresented in the media. Some of our characters have disabilities but they never define who they are or what they can achieve. Kids are kids and each one is unique and filled with potential. And kids love to have fun, that’s what Hop is all about.”

Epic Story Media, known for its work on Pocoyo, will produce the series, while Loomi Animation will handle the animation. The show will also receive consultation from RespectAbility, a disability advocacy group.

The character of Hop will be voiced by David Connolly, a stage actor and the first amputee to perform on Broadway. The cast also includes characters like Hop's older sister Penny, a lively owl named Hoot, an intelligent squirrel named Filipa who is neurodivergent, a timid alligator named Benny, and a curious beaver named Alfred.

They all reside in the community of Fair Village and embark on adventures where they learn to overcome obstacles through perseverance, creativity, and teamwork.

More From Entertainment:

Fans vote Sam Smith, Madonna's 'Vulgar' as top new music release of the week

Fans vote Sam Smith, Madonna's 'Vulgar' as top new music release of the week
'Barbie' star Hari Nef's 'Bad Things' makes waves at Tribeca, achieves 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

'Barbie' star Hari Nef's 'Bad Things' makes waves at Tribeca, achieves 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
Machine Gun Kelly to release diss track against Elon Musk?

Machine Gun Kelly to release diss track against Elon Musk?
Blackpink's Jennie Kim to feature in Asian MCU superhero group?

Blackpink's Jennie Kim to feature in Asian MCU superhero group?
Ariana DeBose opens 76th Tony Awards unscripted, supports WGA strike

Ariana DeBose opens 76th Tony Awards unscripted, supports WGA strike
Bryan Cranston refutes retirement reports, prepares for career reset at 70

Bryan Cranston refutes retirement reports, prepares for career reset at 70
Lily Collins stuns in angelic look at Max Mara's Resort 2024

Lily Collins stuns in angelic look at Max Mara's Resort 2024

Megan Fox avoids naming Elon Musk as she reacts to child abuse allegations

Megan Fox avoids naming Elon Musk as she reacts to child abuse allegations

Holly Willoughby in contact with Phillip Schofield’s wife?

Holly Willoughby in contact with Phillip Schofield’s wife?
Billie Eilish embraces summer vibes in stunning new photo: SEE

Billie Eilish embraces summer vibes in stunning new photo: SEE
Is Kendall Jenner pregnant? 'The Kardashians' trailer ignites speculation

Is Kendall Jenner pregnant? 'The Kardashians' trailer ignites speculation
Uzo Aduba unveils baby bump at Tony Awards red carpet

Uzo Aduba unveils baby bump at Tony Awards red carpet
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Misa Hylton share friendly exchanges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Misa Hylton share friendly exchanges
Selena Gomez slammed for wearing Balenciaga, deletes post

Selena Gomez slammed for wearing Balenciaga, deletes post
Jonnie Irwin 'buries head in sand' over disclosing his children about cancer

Jonnie Irwin 'buries head in sand' over disclosing his children about cancer
Jonah Hill leaves fans spellbound with his major weight transformation

Jonah Hill leaves fans spellbound with his major weight transformation
Greta Gerwig's Barbie poised to outperform Oppenheimer in box office debut

Greta Gerwig's Barbie poised to outperform Oppenheimer in box office debut
Amber Heard's sister Whitney returns to social media

Amber Heard's sister Whitney returns to social media
Jonnie Irwin opens up about dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day

Jonnie Irwin opens up about dying wish ahead of celebrating Father's Day
‘One Direction’ star Niall Horan reveals he became ‘recluse’ after band rose to fame

‘One Direction’ star Niall Horan reveals he became ‘recluse’ after band rose to fame

Jennifer Lopez is every inch the cool mother as she steps out in style

Jennifer Lopez is every inch the cool mother as she steps out in style