Graham Norton speaks out about his husband Jonathan McLeod

Famous talk show host Graham Norton speaks out about his spouse who he tied the knot with last year, Jonathan McLeod. The 60-year-old said his vows on July 2022 which was a shock to his fans as he’d kept the relationship private.

However, in a new interview, he has finally spoken up about his marriage and what it was like to get married later on in life. The wedding took place in Ireland at Bantry House after they opted to have an Irish wedding in honour of Graham’s mother, Rhoda Walker.

The luxurious event was held in West Cork, where he is originally from and had around 120 guests along with a rumoured performance from Lulu with drag queen Panti Bliss taking on the role of DJ.

Graham joked that his vow of “till death do us part” was much more manageable when getting married later on in life. “I had a joke in my speech: the vows are much more manageable. 'Till death do us part' seems more achievable at our age. If you get married at 23, that's a big ask. We only have to put up with each other for a couple of decades. And then I'll be out of here.”