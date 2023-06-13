Mike Batayeh from ‘Breaking Bad’s’ cause of death revealed

His family made a statement about his passing on Instagram on June 4th

Mike Batayeh from Breaking Bad's cause of death has been revealed two weeks after his passing at the age of 52. He played the role of Dennis Markowski, the manager at Gustavo Fring in three episodes of the show from 2011 to 2012.

The actor reportedly passed away due to “asphyxia hanging.” The report comes days after his family told TMZ that he had passed away due to a heart attack while he was sleeping in his home in Michigan on June 1st.

His sister Diane claimed that he did not have a history of heart issues. His cause of death has now been confirmed by the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner's Office in a report acquired by the New York Post.

His family made a statement about his passing on Instagram on June 4th, accompanied by a picture of him with his dog. “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that my sisters and I announce the passing of our dear brother Mike Batayeh on Thursday June 1 2023. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many. Funeral arrangements will be posted at a later date.”